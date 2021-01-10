Superintendents excited for educators to be apart of Phase 1B for COVID vaccinations

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -Governor Beshear announced educational personnel for grades K through 12 will be apart of Phase 1B COVID-19 vaccinations.

Several school districts in south-central Kentucky are preparing for when it is their turn to receive the vaccine.

“We’re looking forward to getting that process started. Honestly, we already know who wants to take the vaccine. We’ve already submitted our vaccination roster to the Kentucky Department of Public Health. We’re just sitting and waiting for the next steps and for them to tell us when the vaccine will be here and how we will administer it to our staff at each school. We’re looking forward and excited and ready to get that process moving,” said Tim Schlosser, Franklin-Simpson County Schools Superintendent.

While many school districts are planning to return to hybrid in-person schedules soon they are also excited that this vaccine means progress and one step forward towards normalcy.

“I’m excited to see some progress, to seeing some light at the end of the tunnel to get through this pandemic. You know, one of the greatest things that we have as human beings is hope. This gives everyone some hope to return to normal down the road. So, yes, I am very excited that we’re going to have this opportunity to have a vaccine and get hopefully back to where we were, a year ago,” said Brian Alexander, Edmonson County Schools Superintendent.

Warren County Public Schools Superintendent is glad they have included educators into the next phase but added it is important to have our healthcare workers and first responders vaccinated as well.

“I think just as a community member, I just want to see all of our frontline health care workers and emergency responders receive their vaccines. They’re day in and day out, facing this virus. I do appreciate the priority being placed on educators based upon the fact that we need our students in school and we know how critical that is for our community and a community to move forward. We want to ensure that when this process takes place, that we’ve identified all the necessary protocols that need to be implemented, we want it to be a very efficient process. So we’ll go to great lengths to ensure that we had the necessary information before that process began. So again, it’s very successful and it minimizes any disruptions to the school day and certainly our opportunity to move forward,” said Rob Clayton, Warren County Public Schools Superintendent.

The Governor said on Friday 107,799 initial vaccine doses have been administered across the state.

