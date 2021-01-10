Advertisement

Shelby Valley downs Pikeville, repeats as girls 15th Region All ‘A’ champions

By Willie Hope
Published: Jan. 10, 2021 at 12:14 AM EST
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Shelby Valley is headed back to Richmond for the All ‘A’ Classic state tournament. The Lady Kats defeated Pikeville, 53-44 to win the girls 15th Region All ‘A’ title.

The Lady Kats were led by Kentucky commit Cassidy Rowe, who had 28 points to lead Shelby Valley. Pikeville was led by freshman Trinity Rowe and senior Mackenzie Maynard.

Shelby Valley took a 36-22 lead midway through the third quarter and looked like they would pull away. However, the Lady Panthers battled back to close the gap to three points in the fourth quarter. The Lady Kats made enough plays down the stretch to take down Pikeville for the 15th Region All ‘A’ title.

With the win, the Lady Kats will participate in the All ‘A’ Classic in Richmond from Tuesday, February 16 to Sunday, February 21. They will take on the winner of the 11th Region All ‘A’ tournament. Berea was last year’s winner in the 11th Region.

