School districts plan courses of action as Governor Beshear approves in-person instruction to return Monday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - While schools in the Commonwealth could return to in-person classes this past Monday, Governor Beshear’s office recommended holding off until January 11th.

While some school districts will be letting kids back into the building, others are continuing to push for virtual learning.

Students going to classes through their computer screens. It’s part of our new normal, but Monday, more students could be heading back into the building.

“As tough as it’s been on us, imagine how tough it’s been on our parents and our grandparents that are trying to teach their kids at home,” says Estill County superintendent Jeff Saylor.

Saylor shares the district returned this past Monday using a hybrid plan. He says this allows students to more easily socially distance both in the classrooms and on the buses.

“We believe in traditional instruction and in-class instruction and feel like that’s the best method to deal with and better address the social, emotional, and educational needs of all students,” says Somerset Independent Schools superintendent Kyle Lively.

Lively says students also returned on January 4th.

Still, many counties in the Commonwealth won’t stray from NTI just yet. In Clark County, students won’t return until at least February. In Fayette County, the board recommends students remain remote through the next two weeks.

While Jefferson County is home to one of every five COVID-19 cases in Kentucky, Fayette County tops the list for being home to the most cases among students.

