PBS cancels long running show ‘Caillou’

PBS cancels 'Caillou'(PBS)
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Jan. 10, 2021 at 9:28 AM EST|Updated: 21 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -After more than 20 years, ‘Caillou’ will be saying goodbye.

The Public Broadcasting Station announced this week that it’s canceling the long- running kids’ show, “Caillou.”

The show was about a four year old “whose world is filled with fun, learning & imagination and inspires generations of pre-school children to grow,” the PBS Facebook says.

In the post, PBS provided a link to tips on what to do when your child’s favorite show goes away.

We're saying farewell to Caillou, but remember, when we say goodbye to something, it just means we get to say hello to...

Posted by PBS KIDS on Tuesday, January 5, 2021

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

