Lexington business owner reacts to House Bill 1 moving forward

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Near the top of lawmakers’ list is a bill created to keep Kentucky businesses from closing in any future shutdowns.

Seneca Holden, one of the owners of Bazaar Eatery in downtown Lexington, said another shutdown would be hard.

“It would be a huge hit,” he said.

House Bill 1 would allow restaurants, organizations, churches, local government and school districts to stay open throughout a state of emergency.

The bill is a response to Governor Andy Beshear’s executive orders put in place to combat the spread of COVID-19.

Holden said he’s not sure if loosening restrictions is the right answer, either.

“I don’t want to be here if it’s not safe,” he said. “People’s lives aren’t worth money or profit, because what happens if there’s nobody left to come in?”

The bill comes with a catch: all businesses and public gatherings must meet or exceed CDC guidelines.

“If they put on stricter guidelines to keep us going and keep us moving, we have to be ready to do that,” Holden said. “We’ve already stayed compliant above what’s already been put in.”

The bill also requires businesses to post its policies in a ”conspicuous place on the main entrance door”.

Holden said his business already has multiple signs in place.

He said the issue of having guidelines in place is beyond politics.

“We do what we need to do to keep people safe period,” he said. “It’s not about business.”

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.