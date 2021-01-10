Advertisement

Kentucky rolls past Florida for third straight win

Keion Brooks dunk vs. Florida
Keion Brooks dunk vs. Florida(Photo: UK Athletics)
By Willie Hope
Published: Jan. 9, 2021 at 7:28 PM EST
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WYMT) - In Keion Brooks, Jr.’s first game of the season, Kentucky used a big second half to defeat Florida, 76-58 for its third straight win. Brooks had 12 points on 6/8 shooting to go along with six rebounds and four assists in his return.

The Wildcats led 35-29 heading into the half. Kentucky went on a 10-0 run early in the second half to increase the lead to 18 at 51-33. Then from the 11:29 mark in the second half to the 8:03 mark, the Wildcats went on a 15-0 run to increase the lead from 53-41 to 66-41.

Davion Mintz and BJ Boston led a balanced scoring attack for the Cats with 13 points each. Brooks and Olivier Sarr (10 points) were also in double figures. Isaiah Jackson and Devin Askew had nine each.

With the win, the Wildcats move to 4-6 and 3-0 in SEC play. They take on Alabama at 9 p.m. on Tuesday from Rupp Arena. The Crimson Tide are 4-0 in SEC play after a 94-90 win at Auburn on Saturday.

