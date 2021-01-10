Hazard church still holding drive-in services

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - With several churches still holding in-person services, one Hazard church is still holding off. Tim Reynolds is the pastor at First Baptist Church in Hazard and he says with cases increasing, he believes it is best to continue with drive-in services.

“This is just something that we as a church felt like that, we need to follow the Lord on for our membership and doing what’s right for our people,” First Baptist Church Pastor Tim Reynolds said.

Reynolds said because of their drive-in style of church, they have not been affected by the pandemic as much as other churches.

“Today I think we’ve had two, maybe a couple of people, that have had COVID within our membership,” Reynolds said.

Despite the cases and the weather getting colder, Reynolds said his team will make the best judgment for his congregation.

“What we always try to do is err on the side of caution. If there’s snow as there was right at Christmas, on the 27th we canceled services,” Reynolds said.

Reynolds said the hardest part is not being able to congregate side-by-side.

“Being together, that’s the thing that we long for. Being a Christian and being a part of our church is like being a member of a family, you just want to get together and sit around and talk,” Reynolds said.

Church members praying for the opportunity to once again worship in-person, in the coming months.

“I had hoped that this thing would have been over back in the summer and now I’m kind of hoping that it’ll be over this coming summer. I’m hoping that we’ll be able to be back maybe late spring, something to that effect, who knows at the present time,” Reynolds said.

The church will continue to hold its Sunday services at 10:30 A.M. in the People’s Bank parking lot.

