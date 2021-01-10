Advertisement

Former UK player interviews for Broncos GM opening

Champ Kelly was a defensive back/wide receiver for Cats, 1999-2001
Champ Kelly is a candidate for the Broncos' GM position
Champ Kelly is a candidate for the Broncos' GM position(AP)
Published: Jan. 9, 2021 at 10:03 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER, Colo. (WKYT) - Anthony “Champ” Kelly is officially a candidate for the vacant General Manager position with the Denver Broncos.

Kelly, who played for Kentucky as a wide receiver and defensive back from 1999-2001, was interviewed by the Broncos on Friday, the team announced.

The Graceville, Fla. native is currently in his fourth year as the Chicago Bears’ assistant director of player personnel. Kelly is the second person interviewed by the Broncos, who plan to bring in five candidates.

Former GM John Elway stepped down earlier this month. Elway will stay on with the team to oversee football operations.

Kelly has history with the Broncos. From 2007-14, Kelly worked in Denver as a scout and later as the assistant director of pro personnel.

After playing at UK, Kelly played for the Lexington Horsemen, before becoming an executive with the indoor football team.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A screenshot of the video posted on the sheriff's Facebook page.
Laurel Co. sheriff, jailer burn UK gear after basketball team kneels during anthem
Kentucky House forming panel to consider impeachment petition filed against Gov. Beshear
Unemployment claims in Kentucky at 5:30 p.m.
One-time $1,000 payments set for unemployed Kentucky workers
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Governor Beshear provides Sunday COVID-19 update one day after 300K case milestone
Trooper Sandra Schonecker Taylor (Credit: KSP)
First female KSP Trooper dies

Latest News

Kentucky head coach Kyra Elzy instructs her team during a time out in the second half of an...
No. 5 South Carolina women rally past No. 10 Kentucky 75-70
West Virginia's Oscar Tshiebwe (34) is fouled by Gonzaga's Drew Timme (2) during the first half...
Oscar Tshiebwe commits to Kentucky
Shelby Valley poses with the girls 15th Region All 'A' championship trophy after a 53-44 win...
Shelby Valley downs Pikeville, repeats as girls 15th Region All ‘A’ champions
14th Region All “A” Finals set