Former UK player interviews for Broncos GM opening

DENVER, Colo. (WKYT) - Anthony “Champ” Kelly is officially a candidate for the vacant General Manager position with the Denver Broncos.

Kelly, who played for Kentucky as a wide receiver and defensive back from 1999-2001, was interviewed by the Broncos on Friday, the team announced.

The Graceville, Fla. native is currently in his fourth year as the Chicago Bears’ assistant director of player personnel. Kelly is the second person interviewed by the Broncos, who plan to bring in five candidates.

Former GM John Elway stepped down earlier this month. Elway will stay on with the team to oversee football operations.

Kelly has history with the Broncos. From 2007-14, Kelly worked in Denver as a scout and later as the assistant director of pro personnel.

After playing at UK, Kelly played for the Lexington Horsemen, before becoming an executive with the indoor football team.

