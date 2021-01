HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police’s (KSP) first female trooper has died.

Trooper Sandra Schonecker Taylor joined the KSP Academy in 1977 and graduated the next year.

Taylor had been diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis.

She lived in Ocala, Fl. with her husband, but her family said they believe they will bring her back to Cincinnati, Ohio for funeral services.

