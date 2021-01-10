Advertisement

Governor Beshear provides Sunday COVID-19 update one day after 300K case milestone

Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.(Governor Andy Beshear/Facebook)
By Jordan Whitaker
Published: Jan. 10, 2021 at 5:13 PM EST|Updated: 13 hours ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - On Sunday, Governor Andy Beshear provided an update on COVID-19 in the Commonwealth one day after Kentucky passed 300,000 cases.

The governor announced 3,232 new cases and 25 new deaths in Kentucky.

The total COVID-19 case count now sits at 303,625.

At least 2,901 Kentuckians have died since the pandemic began.

The positivity rate is now 12.45%, a slight uptick from Saturday.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19

