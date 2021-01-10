Cooler temperatures return to start off the new week

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - We got to see plenty of sunshine today, but now we will start to see a few clouds roll back in overnight.

Tonight

This evening we will continue to see those mostly sunny skies. Clouds will start to increase in the later evening hours. Hopefully, you were able to get out and enjoy the day because as temperatures cool down, they will eventually get below freezing once again.

Tonight we will see partly cloudy skies and dry conditions. You will want to bundle up as you head to bed, for overnight lows will get into the mid-20s.

Extended Forecast

Monday morning we should still be dry and get some sunshine, as we start off with a mixture of sun and clouds. Mostly cloudy conditions return by Monday afternoon as another system arrives bringing parts of our region another chance for a rain/snow mix. With highs Monday near 40 and lows in the upper 20s, this system will start out as rain and then slowly transfer over into a wintry mix as temperatures drop. As of now, it looks like this system will stay more south, towards the Kentucky-Virginia border. No accumulation is expected, and other areas in the region might not see anything.

Early Tuesday morning some of us could still see a few lingering flurries but for the most part, we should have dried out. By the afternoon, clouds will start leaving the region and we will even see some peeks of sunshine! Highs will be in the mid to low 40s with lows in the upper 20s.

Sunshine returns and continues for Wednesday and Thursday with highs getting back into the mid to upper 40s Wednesday and near 50 Thursday!

You will want to make sure you plan some time to enjoy the nice weather while it lasts because it does not stick around long, as rain chances look to return by Friday. This is still some time away, so for now, enjoy your weekend!

