Ashland Legion raises money for veteran suicide prevention group

The Ashland Legion Riders Post 76 gave $8,500 to Mission 22.
The Ashland Legion Riders Post 76 gave $8,500 to Mission 22.(WSAZ)
By Kelsey Souto
Published: Jan. 9, 2021 at 8:25 PM EST
ASHLAND, Ky. (WSAZ) - The Ashland Legion Riders Post 76 have been collecting money for a veteran’s suicide and prevention group in honor of a friend and former Legion Director, Pat Steele.

The group hosted a memorial ride in September, raising funds to support an important mission close to their heart.

On Saturday they were able to present a check for $8,400 to Mission 22, a group that raises awareness and tries to prevent veteran suicide.

“My father was a veteran, I had two uncles that were veterans,” said Dennis Hylton. “My wife is a veteran, all of me and my friends are veterans and Pat was my friend. He was a very good friend and it means a lot to do this in his name and his memory.”

Mission 22 says that on average, 22 veterans a day take their own life. Hylton says help is available for those struggling and help is just a phone call away.

