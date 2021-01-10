2-year-old Tennessee girl brings joy with online baking show

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WVLT) -2-year-old Evie from Memphis is a baker and every Wednesday dons her apron and chef hat and starts recording her cooking show.

“Are you ready to cook with me?” she asks in one video.

When a reporter stopped by, she was quickly schooled in the ways of baking by a toddler with a hand mixer. In between bites of chocolate and spoon scoops, the pair made Evie’s famous cookies.

And if you’re wondering just how famous they are, Evie made an appearance on CBS This Morning.

“That’s me!” she exclaimed in a video showing the little girl watching the segment. “That was me!”

Evie has thousands of views online and loves what she does.

You can watch Evie’s Quarantine Cooking every Wednesday on her mom’s Facebook page.

