Advertisement

2-year-old Tennessee girl brings joy with online baking show

2-year-old Evie from Memphis is a baker and every Wednesday dons her apron and chef hat and...
2-year-old Evie from Memphis is a baker and every Wednesday dons her apron and chef hat and starts recording her cooking show.(Callie Bauleke)
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Jan. 10, 2021 at 9:29 AM EST|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WVLT) -2-year-old Evie from Memphis is a baker and every Wednesday dons her apron and chef hat and starts recording her cooking show.

“Are you ready to cook with me?” she asks in one video.

When a reporter stopped by, she was quickly schooled in the ways of baking by a toddler with a hand mixer. In between bites of chocolate and spoon scoops, the pair made Evie’s famous cookies.

And if you’re wondering just how famous they are, Evie made an appearance on CBS This Morning.

“That’s me!” she exclaimed in a video showing the little girl watching the segment. “That was me!”

Evie has thousands of views online and loves what she does.

You can watch Evie’s Quarantine Cooking every Wednesday on her mom’s Facebook page.

Copyright 2021 WVLT via WREG All rights reserved.

Most Read

A screenshot of the video posted on the sheriff's Facebook page.
Laurel Co. sheriff, jailer burn UK gear after basketball team kneels during anthem
Kentucky House forming panel to consider impeachment petition filed against Gov. Beshear
Unemployment claims in Kentucky at 5:30 p.m.
One-time $1,000 payments set for unemployed Kentucky workers
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Governor Beshear provides Sunday COVID-19 update one day after 300K case milestone
Trooper Sandra Schonecker Taylor (Credit: KSP)
First female KSP Trooper dies

Latest News

COVID-19 graphic
Thousands of counterfeit face masks worth $1.4M found in Louisville
It's being called a major milestone in testing for COVID-19. The FDA has now authorized the...
How effective are at-home COVID-19 tests?
Water faucet
Buchanan County Public Authority to perform service disconnects on past due accounts
WYMT Snow
Snow possible for some this morning, slow warming trend this week
10 new businesses were added to the list in Williamson last year.
New businesses boom in Williamson amid pandemic