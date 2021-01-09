Virginia Dept. of Health: New cases across southwest Virginia Saturday

RICHMOND, Va. (WYMT) - The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) reported new cases across southwest Virginia on Saturday.

In the WYMT viewing area, 156 new cases and one new death were reported.

Statewide, the VDH has reported 393,715 total cases of COVID-19 and 5,381 coronavirus-related deaths since the pandemic began.

Note: The VDH does not separate active and recovered cases. County and community case totals can include active, recovered, confirmed, and probable cases.

Buchanan County –949 total cases, 24 total deaths (9 new cases)

Dickenson County –728 total cases, 3 total deaths (10 new cases)

Lee County –1,746 total cases (77 new cases)

Norton –202 total cases (10 new cases)

Wise County –2,339 total cases (50 new cases, 1 new death)

For more on COVID-19 in Virginia, you can visit the state’s COVID-19 website here.

