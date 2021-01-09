Advertisement

Tennessee named No. 1 destination for U-Haul moves during pandemic

By Lauren Meyers
Published: Jan. 9, 2021 at 1:26 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Tennessee is seeing an increase in movers, according to U-Haul.

New data from the moving company shows that far more trucks left California and moved to Tennessee.

As California remains in lockdown during the pandemic, Americans are feeling forced to leave the state, according to the data.

The top states where Americans are moving to are:

  1. Tennessee
  2. Texas
  3. Florida
  4. Ohio
  5. Arizona
  6. Colorado
  7. Missouri
  8. Nevada
  9. North Carolina
  10. Georgia

“For a good part of this year we’ve had far more customers than we’ve actually had equipment to serve these customers,” said Victor Vanegas, area district vice president for U-Haul, in a video statement. “We rely actually on inbound equipment to serve a lot of these customers so when the net is out, not in, it’s a little more difficult to serve these customers.”

Meanwhile, while U-Haul’s trends show Tennessee as the top state, their list of U.S. cities growth show point to the majority of the incoming U-Haul trucks are heading for the eastern part of the Volunteer state as Knoxville comes in at 7 on the list and Johnson City-Kingsport at 12.

