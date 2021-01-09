Slightly warmer and sunny for your Sunday

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - We have another cold night ahead, but with plenty of sunshine tomorrow we should warm back up.

Tonight

This evening we will continue to see those overcast skies. We saw a few flurries this morning, but we should be more on the drier side later this evening. The clouds will start to clear away late, but the sun will have already set, so we probably won’t see much sunshine today.

Tonight we will start out with mostly cloudy skies and end with mostly clear skies. Clouds filter out of the region throughout the night, and temperatures really cool down. We will get below freezing once again as lows drop into the mid-20s.

Extended Forecast

Mostly sunny skies will be the main story for our Sunday! The sun allows temperatures to warm up into the mid-40s for highs. We remain dry all day and night. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 20s.

Clouds return Monday as another system arrives bringing the mountains another chance for a rain/snow mix. This system looks to move in later Monday evening, so we should still be dry and get some sunshine in during the morning hours. With highs Monday in the 40s and lows in the low 30s, this system will start out as rain and then slowly transfer over into a wintry mix overnight.

Early Tuesday morning some of us could still see a few lingering flurries or maybe even a light snow shower. By the afternoon, dry conditions shall return and we will even see some peeks of sunshine! Highs will be in the mid to low 40s with lows in the upper 20s.

Sunshine returns and continues for Wednesday and Thursday with highs getting back into the mid to upper 40s Wednesday and near 50 Thursday!

You’ll want to make sure you plan some time to enjoy the nice weather while it lasts because it doesn’t stick around long, as rain chances look to return by Friday. This is still some time away, so for now, enjoy your weekend!

