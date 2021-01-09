Sheriff: Two arrested for illegal narcotics sales in Wayne County

MONTICELLO, Ky. (WYMT) - Wayne County Sheriff’s deputies say an ongoing investigation into illegal narcotics sales resulted in two arrests on Thursday.

They say they were executing a search warrant at a home in the Rollohome Trailer Park off Kentucky Highway 3106 late Thursday evening when they discovered more than 60 grams of meth, three grams of heroin, plus numerous pills and tablets including Oxycodone, Hydrocodone, Sublingual, Suboxone, Xanax, Diazepam.

Deputies also found drug paraphernalia, items used in trafficking, cash, and multiple firearms.

Bobby S. Foster and Jacqueline N. Bell of Monticello were arrested on various trafficking and possession charges.

Both were sent to the Wayne County Detention Center.

