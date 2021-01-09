PMC recieves three handheld ultrasound devices

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Pikeville Medical Center received three handheld ultrasound devices for emergency and critical care departments.

A grant from the Eastern Kentucky Healthcare Preparedness Coalition provided the devices.

“Anytime we are able to fund equipment that has the potential to save lives, we consider that a win for everyone,” explained Gina M. Porter, Region 8 Healthcare Coalition Coordinator.

One of the new handheld devices will be utilized in the PMC Emergency Department and the other two will be used in the ICU.

Having these handheld devices readily available at the bedside can give physicians nearly instant results.

“The PMC ED serves as the first line of aid in a health crisis or trauma situation,” explained PMC Director of Emergency Services Dale Morton. “Our physicians can carry this ultrasound device in their pockets, giving them the opportunity to see images of a patient’s lungs, heart or abdomen more quickly than with a traditional ultrasound machine.”

Morton also said that the devices are less frightening for children and will be good for the transition to the new ED Pediatric Wing currently under construction.

The new handheld devices will also eliminate the need to transport patients to another area of the hospital which will help in eliminating the potential exposure to COVID-19 for patients.

“In the ICU, we quickly move from patient to patient, and being able to have an ultrasound unit readily available and in our pocket is crucial,” said PMC Critical Care Physician Hazim Bukamur, MD.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.