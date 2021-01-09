Leslie County District Court moving back to virtual hearings due to COVID-19

LESLIE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - District Judge Allen B. Roberts posted on Facebook Saturday that the offices of the Leslie County District Court will be restricting its case handling beginning on Tuesday, January 12.

The Leslie County District Court will only conduct arraignments, preliminary hearings, and any other hearings for cases involving those who are currently being held at the Leslie County Detention Center.

All other cases will be conducted via video conference.

Any attorney or party who desires to appear via video conference, as well as any witnesses, law enforcement, or other parties who need to appear by phone must contact the Leslie Circuit Clerk’s Office no later than 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

All cases involving people who are unable to appear via video conference are to be rescheduled by the court at a later date.

