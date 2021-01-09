Knott County campground open for 2021 season

KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Winter, spring, summer, and fall, the Mine Made Adventure Park has it all. Park officials are hoping to expand the number of cabins they have. ATV and Motorcycle Training Center Director Tim Cody says that is not all they have in store.

“They have a new project that’s going to make a lot of developments here. They’re going to blacktop the road and I think the campground as well,” Director of the ATV and Motorcycle Training Center Tim Cody said.

With COVID-19 numbers high in Knott County, Cody says the park is taking every precaution to keep campers safe.

“They clean the cabins thoroughly, they even purchased a fogger for disinfecting those before and after each person stays in them,” Cody said.

Cody said the pandemic has not affected sales.

“We’ve had quite a few people come. Normally it starts dropping off in October and this year it didn’t drop off until late November,” Cody said.

He also said his center has seen an increase in rentals.

“People can’t travel as much so they’re finding things that they can do with their family. Therefore, sales of side-by-sides and UTV’s and things like that have increased,” Cody said.

Officials spreading a message to people in the county and surrounding areas.

“We want to accommodate as many people as we can and draw in as much tourism to Knott County and the whole region,” Cody said.

Cody said the park’s tourism committee is hoping to meet soon to plan future events for the year, all will be COVID friendly. The Mine Made Adventure Park is open from 8 A.M. to 4 P.M. Sunday through Wednesday and 24 hours, Thursday through Saturday.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.