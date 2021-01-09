Kentucky surpasses more than 300,000 COVID-19 cases, new cases reported Saturday
Published: Jan. 9, 2021 at 5:38 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - On Saturday, Governor Andy Beshear reported the state surpassed more than 300,000 cases.
The governor announced 4,240 new cases and 20 new deaths in Kentucky.
The positivity rate is 12.32%.
At least 3,619,434 Kentuckians have received COVID-19 tests.
300,398 Kentuckians have tested positive.
If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.
You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19
