Kentucky surpasses more than 300,000 COVID-19 cases, new cases reported Saturday

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - On Saturday, Governor Andy Beshear reported the state surpassed more than 300,000 cases.

The governor announced 4,240 new cases and 20 new deaths in Kentucky.

The positivity rate is 12.32%.

At least 3,619,434 Kentuckians have received COVID-19 tests.

300,398 Kentuckians have tested positive.



If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19

