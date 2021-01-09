Former Wildcat Za’Darius Smith named All-Pro

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WKYT) - Packers outside linebacker Za’Darius Smith has been named a second-team All-Pro for the 2020 season, the Associated Press announced on Friday.

Smith led Green Bay with 12.5 sacks in 16 games. The former Kentucky edge rusher finished with 23 quarterback hits, 12 tackles for loss, four forced fumbles and had two fumble recoveries. He was tied for fourth in the NFL in sacks, 10th in QB hits and tied for third in forced fumbles.

For Smith, this is the first time he was named All-Pro, receiving four All-Pro votes. T.J. Watt of the Steelers and Myles Garrett of the Browns were named first-team edge rushers.

Since joining the Packers in 2019, Smith now has totaled 26 sacks and 60 quarterback hits.

