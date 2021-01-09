Delegate Evans announces resignation from House of Delegates

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Delegate Derrick Evans, who was seen on video with rioters going inside of the Capitol Wednesday, has announced his resignation from the West Virginia House of Delegates according to a spokesperson. The Wayne County Republican’s resignation goes into effect immediately.

In a statement, Evans says “The past few days have certainly been a difficult time for my family, colleagues and myself, so I feel it’s best at this point to resign my seat in the House and focus on my personal situation and those I love.”

Evans goes on to say, “I take full responsibility for my actions, and deeply regret any hurt, pain or embarrassment I may have caused my family, friends, constituents and fellow West Virginians. I hope this action I take today can remove any cloud of distraction from the state Legislature, so my colleagues can get to work in earnest building a brighter future for our state. And more importantly, I hope it helps to begin the healing process, so we can all move forward and come together as ‘One Nation, Under God.”

WSAZ has also learned Evans, who livestreamed many of the events as they unfolded at the nation’s capital, including entering the U.S. Capitol, has since taken down that video and the page is no longer accessible on Facebook.

“Delegate Evans was unfortunately a part of the events this week that threatened what has historically made America a beacon for the rest of the world: the peaceful transfer of power,” said House of Delegates Speaker Roger Hanshaw in a statement. ““In announcing his resignation, Delegate Evans said he accepted responsibility for his actions and apologized to those he’s hurt. In this time of overheated, hyperbolic political rage, I think that’s a good first step for us all to take right now.”

West Virginia Republican Party chairwoman Melody Potter issued a statement on Evans’ resignation that reads in part, “Mr. Evans made the right decision for his constituents, his family, and the state of West Virginia by resigning as Delegate. Join us in praying for our nation, Mr. Evans, and his family. In America, we do not solve issues by resorting to violence. We use the ingenious political process designed by our founding fathers to create legislation, govern, and solve disputes. "

