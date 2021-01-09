Communities show appreciation for police officers with ‘Law Enforcement Appreciation Day’

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - For community members in Eastern Kentucky, their relationship with law enforcement is one that they claim they cherish.

“We are blessed with the best and so, it means quite a bit this year to celebrate the men and women that spend their time to protect and to serve,” London City Councilman Daniel Carmack said.

Sergeant Travis Dotson with the London City Police said that while he was not aware of today’s significance, he is thankful for the support.

“Just to know that people have our back, that people are thinking of us,” Dotson said. “And it’s been a really really tough year, it really has.”

Carmack said that police working around the clock benefits the entire community.

“It helps us to be able to recruit business to be able to come to London-Laurel County and keep our crime rates low,” Carmack said.

As Dotson and others on the force suit up for work every morning, he said they remind themselves of one thing.

“We do this job without expectations,” Dotson said. “This is definitely a calling that every officer that puts on a badge, that they go through.”

