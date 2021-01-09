Advertisement

Alabama prevails despite Cooper’s 26-point debut for Auburn

The Crimson Tide are 4-0 in the SEC for the first time since 1987.
Alabama improves to 4-0 in the SEC.
Alabama improves to 4-0 in the SEC.
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 9, 2021 at 4:29 PM EST|Updated: Jan. 9, 2021 at 6:52 PM EST
AUBURN, Ala. (AP) - Joshua Primo scored a career-high 22 points, Jordan Bruner added a season-high 20 and first-place Alabama edged last-place Auburn 94-90 despite a strong debut by freshman point guard Sharife Cooper.

Cooper, a five-star recruit, was cleared to play before the game after the NCAA completed a prolonged inquiry into his eligibility. He finished with 26 points on 8-of-19 shooting with several dazzling passes that led to nine assists, but he was only 1 of 7 from 3-point range and had five turnovers with two of those misses and two miscues coming in the final two minutes.

