Winter Weather Alert Day: Scattered snow showers continue for most of today

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - While everyone will not end up with snow on the ground this time around, everyone will be dealing with the chill for the next couple of days. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Harlan, Letcher, Bell, Claiborne, Campbell, Lee and Wise County through later today.

Today and Tonight

Scattered snow bands will continue moving through the area throughout most of the day as the low-pressure system that’s causing it continues to move off to the north and east. While most of you will likely see some flakes flying today, accumulation will be spotty, even within our southern counties near the Kentucky/Virginia/Tennessee border, where we expected it to stick. For instance, one location could pick up 2 or 3″ and one mile down the road, there’s next to nothing. That’s how systems like this work.

Temperatures will struggle to get too much above freezing in most areas today, due to cloud cover. If you don’t have snow on the ground in your area, you might get into the mid-30s.

Flurries will continue for some tonight and cloudy skies will linger. Lows will drop into the upper 20s.

Weekend Forecast

It looks like the clouds will follow us into the first part of Saturday before starting to clear out. Highs will be in the mid to upper 30s, depending on how fast they clear out at your house. Mostly clear skies take over and drop us down into the low 20s and maybe even upper teens in spots Saturday night.

Sunday looks better with sunny skies and highs in the low 40s.

Extended Forecast

We’re still watching a system that could affect us Monday night going into Tuesday, but I’m honestly starting to lose confidence in it. Most of next week will be a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the 40s and lows in the 20s and 30s.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.