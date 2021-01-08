Advertisement

TJ Regional Health: January is Cervical Cancer Awareness Month

TJ Regional Health reminds everyone that January is Cervical awareness month
TJ Regional Health reminds everyone that January is Cervical awareness month(TJ Regional Health Facebook)
By Kelly Austin
Published: Jan. 8, 2021 at 2:53 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - January is Cervical Cancer Awareness Month and women can take a variety of steps to avoid cervical cancer or spot the disease early, when it’s highly treatable.

There are actually three positive things that can be said about cervical cancer:

1. Routine Pap tests have made it a much less deadly cancer today than it once was.

2. It is nearly always treatable when found in its early stages.

3. Many of its risk factors are known and preventable.

The cervix is the part of a woman’s reproductive system found at the lower end of the uterus. Sperm passes through it to fertilize eggs. Babies pass through it to be born.

January is Cervical Cancer Awareness Month and women can take a variety of steps to avoid cervical cancer or spot the...

Posted by T.J. Regional Health on Friday, January 8, 2021

Cancer can also develop in it, starting as a series of cell changes.

Cervical cancer usually doesn’t cause symptoms until its later stages. That’s why it’s so important to spot it early—and take steps to stop it from ever starting.

To read the rest of this article, please use the link below.

https://www.tjregionalhealth.org/.../c1ad695b-ef12-43d6...

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

West Virginia House of Delegates member Derrick Evans, left, is given the oath of office Dec....
Delegate inside U.S. Capitol during riot won’t resign
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Governor Beshear reports more than 4,000 cases for the third day this week
Newly elected W.Va. delegate Derrick Evans (R-WV) is arrested at his home in Wayne County...
W.Va. delegate charged following breach at US Capitol
Emmitt and Emma Campbell
Community mourns the loss of Breathitt County couple who died one day apart
Kentucky Coronavirus
Local health departments release COVID-19 numbers, three deaths on Friday

Latest News

Tanimura and Antle is recalling nearly 3,400 cartons distributed in 19 states and Puerto Rico...
Romaine lettuce recall hits 19 states and Puerto Rico
AVA Center
The AVA Center: It’s more than just another clinic, and the name runs deeper than the valley it sits in
At Laurel Heights in London, they say they currently have zero cases of the virus. Infection...
Laurel County nursing home says they have zero cases of COVID-19
Pediatricians urge parents to keep up with immunizations as numbers decrease due to COVID-19