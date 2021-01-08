TJ Regional Health: January is Cervical Cancer Awareness Month

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - January is Cervical Cancer Awareness Month and women can take a variety of steps to avoid cervical cancer or spot the disease early, when it’s highly treatable.

There are actually three positive things that can be said about cervical cancer:

1. Routine Pap tests have made it a much less deadly cancer today than it once was.

2. It is nearly always treatable when found in its early stages.

3. Many of its risk factors are known and preventable.

The cervix is the part of a woman’s reproductive system found at the lower end of the uterus. Sperm passes through it to fertilize eggs. Babies pass through it to be born.

Cancer can also develop in it, starting as a series of cell changes.

Cervical cancer usually doesn’t cause symptoms until its later stages. That’s why it’s so important to spot it early—and take steps to stop it from ever starting.

