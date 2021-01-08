Advertisement

Talking to your children about Capitol Hill riots

The images are hard to see, especially for children
By CNN staff
Published: Jan. 8, 2021 at 12:38 PM EST|Updated: Jan. 8, 2021 at 12:43 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Riots and destruction, anger and fear, Americans watched an attack on the nation’s capital this week by supporters of the president.

The images are hard to see, especially for children.

“There are many teachable moments in this and it’s quite a challenge to show just enough of the information to teach on, but not so much that you create a sensation of children not feeling safe,” said Ken Yeager, director of the Stress, Trauma and Resilience Program at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center.

How much you tell the child depends on their age, maturity level and other factors. Then, you need to listen to what the child has to say.

“I think it’s important for parents to acknowledge to their kids, ‘I’m having some of the same feelings you are, too’ … assuring the child that this is a normal response to an abnormal circumstance,” Yeager said.

Limits are important, too. Make sure their exposure to current events isn’t overwhelming.

Year suggests taking steps to make your child feel safe, grounding them in the moment.

“Just because there are bad things going on around you, doesn’t necessarily mean it’s coming directly toward you,” he said.

Finally, let your child know they can always come to you to talk.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

West Virginia House of Delegates member Derrick Evans, left, is given the oath of office Dec....
Delegate inside U.S. Capitol during riot won’t resign
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Governor Beshear reports more than 4,000 cases for the third day this week
Newly elected W.Va. delegate Derrick Evans (R-WV) is arrested at his home in Wayne County...
W.Va. delegate charged following breach at US Capitol
Emmitt and Emma Campbell
Community mourns the loss of Breathitt County couple who died one day apart
Kentucky Coronavirus
Local health departments release COVID-19 numbers, three deaths on Friday

Latest News

Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Kentucky surpasses more than 300,000 COVID-19 cases, new cases reported Saturday
Senate furniture is overturned after rioters ransacked the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday.
The Latest: Pelosi ties rioters’ actions to ‘whiteness’
Protesters there say they wanted to send a message to lawmakers.
Armed protesters gather outside Ky. capitol
Frankfort State Capitol
Gov. Andy Beshear releases statement following ‘militia rally’ in Frankfort
(Credit: District Judge Allen B. Roberts, Facebook)
Leslie County District Court moving back to virtual hearings due to COVID-19