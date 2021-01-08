Scottsville family worries unemployment help is coming too late

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - One Scottsville family is worried, even with the state’s efforts to fix unemployment, it won’t be enough.

Samantha Del Valle, an employee at UofL Health, says her husband, Fernel Del Valle, filed for unemployment back in July, was approved and never saw a single check.

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear announced $48 million from the CARES Act will go toward unemployment insurance payments to Kentuckians. One of those supplemental payments includes a $1000 check. It would go to those who filed for unemployment by October 31 but didn’t receive their benefits.

“Many Kentuckians have had to wait far too long during a difficult time for their payments. This is the hope their owed and it’s what they deserve and far too many have waited far too long,” Governor Beshear said in his State of the Commonwealth address.

Samantha expresses her worry theirs won’t come in time, saying, ”it’s just been--if the unemployment came through, it’d still be hard, it just wouldn’t be like, okay, are you going to get kicked out of your house? Is the electric going to get turned off? Is the water going to get turned off? You know, things like that.”

Fernel and Samantha del Valle have two kids in college who need help with housing and school expenses. At this point, Samantha says they have used all the money in her 401K.

“It is definitely going to get very, very ugly so hopefully something will happen before that happens.”

Samantha says she and her husband are grateful the state is at least acknowledging the problem. The two say they will take any help they can get.

You can find Beshear’s latest press briefing containing unemployment information below:

Watch today's live #COVID19 update at 1 p.m. EST: https://t.co/o3DcOkh2ra — Governor Andy Beshear (@GovAndyBeshear) January 8, 2021

For those still looking for answers in regard to unemployment, you can set up a virtual appointment through the Kentucky Career Center or follow the link here.

Amid the thousands of claims, Beshear’s team says there are about 30,000 legitimate, unresolved claims. The $1000 checks should be arriving next week, according to Governor Beshear.

