Rare Mercury, Jupiter, and Saturn ‘triple conjunction’ this weekend

Look up in the sky this weekend for a chance to catch another astronomical event.
Jupiter and Saturn Conjunction
Jupiter and Saturn Conjunction(EarthSky)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Jan. 7, 2021 at 5:29 PM EST
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Look up in the sky this weekend for a chance to catch another astronomical event.

NASA said the “triple conjunction” will be visible from Jan. 9-12. During the celestial event, Jupiter, Mercury and Saturn can be seen in the southwestern sky.

For the best chance to catch the “triple conjunction,” look above the southwestern horizon shortly after sunset on Jan. 9. Skywatchers should see Mercury to the left of Saturn and Jupiter right above Saturn. People are urged to wait no later than 45 minutes after sundown for the best view.

“From Friday evening to Monday evening, the planet Mercury will appear to pass first by Saturn and then by Jupiter as it shifts away from the horizon, visible each evening low in the west-southwest and setting before evening twilight ends,” NASA said.

NASA said all three planets will be visible within the field of view of binoculars.

The planets will form a triple conjunction again on Feb. 13, according to NASA.

