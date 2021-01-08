Police: Johnson County man arrested after assaulting his girlfriend

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Early New Year’s Eve Day, Johnson County 911 received a call from a woman stating that her boyfriend had tried to kill her.

According to the police report the woman, Faith Ramey, had said after the assault she and her daughter left to go to a neighbor’s, but the boyfriend, Kenny Lee McKenzie, was still home with her 3-year-old son.

By the time deputies arrived at Ky. Rt. 3224 McKenzie had taken Ramey’s car and fled, and Ramny and her daughter had returned home where her son still was.

Dispatchers had informed deputies that McKenzie was driving a red Ford Focus towards US 23 and that his aunt lived in that direction in Lawrence County.

Ramey told the deputies that McKenzie had punched her, wrapped his arm around her neck, and held a knife to her throat when threatening to kill her.

Police located McKenzie at his aunt’s home and arrested him on charges of fourth-degree assault, endangering the welfare of a minor, and first-degree unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

