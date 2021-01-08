Advertisement

Pikeville Medical Center launches website to sign up for COVID-19 vaccine

Pikeville Medical Center recently launched a scheduling website for those who are eligible to...
Pikeville Medical Center recently launched a scheduling website for those who are eligible to take the COVID-19 vaccine to sign up. (Photo Courtesy: PMC)(WYMT)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Jan. 8, 2021 at 7:01 AM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - As more vaccines are coming into our region allowing more people to get vaccinated, one local hospital is helping make the process a little easier.

Earlier this week, Pikeville Medical Center launched a new scheduling website where those eligible to take the shots can sign up.

It is now open to both phase 1A and 1B groups. 1A is healthcare workers. 1B is people 70 years of age and older.

Officials say scheduling for both groups will be on a first-come, first-serve basis.

To register, click here.

Starting Monday, January 11th, those in the groups mentioned above will be able to use a drive-thru from 7 a.m – 7 p.m. The drive-thru will be located at 150 Healthcare Drive between the PMC Administration Building and the Landmark Hotel.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

West Virginia House of Delegates member Derrick Evans, left, is given the oath of office Dec....
Delegate inside U.S. Capitol during riot won’t resign
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Governor Beshear reports more than 4,000 cases for the third day this week
Newly elected W.Va. delegate Derrick Evans (R-WV) is arrested at his home in Wayne County...
W.Va. delegate charged following breach at US Capitol
Emmitt and Emma Campbell
Community mourns the loss of Breathitt County couple who died one day apart
Kentucky Coronavirus
Local health departments release COVID-19 numbers, three deaths on Friday

Latest News

Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Kentucky surpasses more than 300,000 COVID-19 cases, new cases reported Saturday
Protesters there say they wanted to send a message to lawmakers.
Armed protesters gather outside Ky. capitol
Frankfort State Capitol
Gov. Andy Beshear releases statement following ‘militia rally’ in Frankfort
(Credit: District Judge Allen B. Roberts, Facebook)
Leslie County District Court moving back to virtual hearings due to COVID-19
Overcast Skies
Slightly warmer and sunny for your Sunday