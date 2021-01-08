Pikeville Medical Center launches website to sign up for COVID-19 vaccine

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - As more vaccines are coming into our region allowing more people to get vaccinated, one local hospital is helping make the process a little easier.

Earlier this week, Pikeville Medical Center launched a new scheduling website where those eligible to take the shots can sign up.

It is now open to both phase 1A and 1B groups. 1A is healthcare workers. 1B is people 70 years of age and older.

Officials say scheduling for both groups will be on a first-come, first-serve basis.

To register, click here.

Starting Monday, January 11th, those in the groups mentioned above will be able to use a drive-thru from 7 a.m – 7 p.m. The drive-thru will be located at 150 Healthcare Drive between the PMC Administration Building and the Landmark Hotel.

