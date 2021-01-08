Man arrested on drug charges, woman arrested on disorderly conduct charge in Pulaski County

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A Somerset man was arrested Thursday on drug charges.

Pulaski County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested 48-year-old Eric Nicholas after a traffic stop just after 10:00 p.m. Thursday night.

Deputies found 3.9 grams of meth, 3.9 grams of a substance suspected to be heroin, along with $9,701 in cash inside of Nicholas’s car.

He was charged with two counts of trafficking in a controlled substance, failure to produce insurance and being a persistent felony offender

Nicholas has a previous charge of trafficking in a controlled substance from 2017, along with evading police in 2012.

Nicholas was taken to the Pulaski County Detention Center.

A woman, 22-year-old Autumn Decker of McKee, was also found in the car and charged with disorderly conduct. She was taken to the Pulaski County Detention Center and was released just after 1:00 a.m. Friday morning.

