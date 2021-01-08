Advertisement

Local political voice says Wednesday was not a representation of the Republican Party

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jan. 7, 2021 at 8:51 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Fallout from the assault on the U.S. Capitol continues as Democratic and Republican leaders at every level are still speaking out against the riot.

“I think we’ve reached a point now where you cannot be both a Republican and a Trump supporter,” Tres Watson said. “You’re going to have to pick.”

Among other political titles he’s held, Tres Watson was the spokesperson for the Republican Party of Kentucky.

But, not even his years of experience in politics prepared him for the images he saw on the television Wednesday.

“I mean I was sickened,” Watson said. “I’m watching people who are reporting to support the party that I’ve devoted my entire adult life to do disgusting things in the name of something I feel very strongly about.”

Watson said he was proud of the way some of the top Republican leaders immediately responded to the violence, and he believes most republicans understand that Wednesday was not a representation of his political party.

But, moving forward he said the right leadership is crucial.

“There was a hostile takeover of the Republican Party,” Watson said. “Now is the time for sensical leaders who truly believe in the founding principles of the party to step up and take our party back.”

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

West Virginia House of Delegates member Derrick Evans, left, is given the oath of office Dec....
Delegate inside U.S. Capitol during riot won’t resign
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Governor Beshear reports more than 4,000 cases for the third day this week
Newly elected W.Va. delegate Derrick Evans (R-WV) is arrested at his home in Wayne County...
W.Va. delegate charged following breach at US Capitol
Emmitt and Emma Campbell
Community mourns the loss of Breathitt County couple who died one day apart
Kentucky Coronavirus
Local health departments release COVID-19 numbers, three deaths on Friday

Latest News

Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Kentucky surpasses more than 300,000 COVID-19 cases, new cases reported Saturday
Protesters there say they wanted to send a message to lawmakers.
Armed protesters gather outside Ky. capitol
Frankfort State Capitol
Gov. Andy Beshear releases statement following ‘militia rally’ in Frankfort
(Credit: District Judge Allen B. Roberts, Facebook)
Leslie County District Court moving back to virtual hearings due to COVID-19
Overcast Skies
Slightly warmer and sunny for your Sunday