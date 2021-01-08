Local health departments release COVID-19 numbers, three deaths on Friday

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Health departments across Eastern Kentucky released updated coronavirus numbers and three deaths on Friday.

The Laurel County Health Department reported one death bringing the death toll to 20. The death was a 68-year-old woman. The county also has 104 new cases bringing the total to 4,415.

The Cumberland Valley District Health Department reported two deaths in Clay County bringing the county’s death toll to 19. The individuals were a 68-year-old woman and a 77-year-old woman who was also a resident of Landmark of Laurel Creek. There are 20 new cases within the community and 22 new cases within FCI Manchester bringing the total to 1,516 with 616 of those active. In Jackson County, there are 10 new cases bringing the total to 597 with 198 of those active. Rockcastle County reported nine new cases bringing the total to 637 with 138 of those active.

The Harlan County Health Department reported 41 new cases bringing the total to 1,811.

The Kentucky River District Health Department reported six new cases in Knott County bringing the total to 785. Lee County reported three new cases bringing the total to 1,073. In Leslie County, there are 13 new cases bringing the total to 538. Letcher County has 28 new cases bringing the total to 1,181. Owsley County reported three new cases bringing the total to 335. There are 10 new cases in Perry County bringing the total to 1,679. Wolfe County has six new cases bringing the total to 329.

The Bell County Health Department reported 36 new cases bringing the total to 2,049 with 244 of those active.

The Knox County Health Department reported 20 new cases with two of those being children. This brings the county’s total to 2,213 with 295 of those active.

The Whitley County Health Department reported 29 new cases bringing the total to 2,547 with 309 of those active.

The Floyd County Health Department reported 27 new cases bringing the total to 2,131 with 278 of those active.

The Lawrence County Health Department reported seven new cases bringing the total to 914 with 178 of those active.

