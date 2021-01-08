Advertisement

Kentucky pageant families partner with Kentucky Blood Center for ‘The Royal Draw’

By Buddy Forbes
Published: Jan. 7, 2021 at 9:39 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The Kentucky Blood Center is partnering with representatives from Amerifest and the Kentucky Festival Pageants for a statewide blood drive Friday.

The Royal Draw, hosted in honor of 11-year-old Ryan Neighbors, a pageant girl who was born with Spina Bifida, asks Kentuckians to donate blood in honor of Neighbors who have previously needed blood through transfusions.

According to Jessica Walters, one of the six organizers of the drive, it is all about the community coming together for a family loved by many in the pageant world.

“One of the main things that we teach girls involved in pageants is that it’s all about community service and it’s all about helping others,” said Walters. “You know, the girls are not old enough to give blood. But they really would love for you to come and help with this blood drive and make sure that if you can help others, that you’re doing so.”

Walters said giving blood could help the center maintain its blood supply, which could save the lives of many kids like Neighbors.

Kentucky Blood Centers across the state are ready for donors Friday from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. All donors can also have their blood tested for COVID-19 antibodies.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

West Virginia House of Delegates member Derrick Evans, left, is given the oath of office Dec....
Delegate inside U.S. Capitol during riot won’t resign
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Governor Beshear reports more than 4,000 cases for the third day this week
Newly elected W.Va. delegate Derrick Evans (R-WV) is arrested at his home in Wayne County...
W.Va. delegate charged following breach at US Capitol
Emmitt and Emma Campbell
Community mourns the loss of Breathitt County couple who died one day apart
Kentucky Coronavirus
Local health departments release COVID-19 numbers, three deaths on Friday

Latest News

Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Kentucky surpasses more than 300,000 COVID-19 cases, new cases reported Saturday
Protesters there say they wanted to send a message to lawmakers.
Armed protesters gather outside Ky. capitol
Frankfort State Capitol
Gov. Andy Beshear releases statement following ‘militia rally’ in Frankfort
(Credit: District Judge Allen B. Roberts, Facebook)
Leslie County District Court moving back to virtual hearings due to COVID-19
Overcast Skies
Slightly warmer and sunny for your Sunday