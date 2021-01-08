Kentucky pageant families partner with Kentucky Blood Center for ‘The Royal Draw’

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The Kentucky Blood Center is partnering with representatives from Amerifest and the Kentucky Festival Pageants for a statewide blood drive Friday.

The Royal Draw, hosted in honor of 11-year-old Ryan Neighbors, a pageant girl who was born with Spina Bifida, asks Kentuckians to donate blood in honor of Neighbors who have previously needed blood through transfusions.

According to Jessica Walters, one of the six organizers of the drive, it is all about the community coming together for a family loved by many in the pageant world.

“One of the main things that we teach girls involved in pageants is that it’s all about community service and it’s all about helping others,” said Walters. “You know, the girls are not old enough to give blood. But they really would love for you to come and help with this blood drive and make sure that if you can help others, that you’re doing so.”

Walters said giving blood could help the center maintain its blood supply, which could save the lives of many kids like Neighbors.

Kentucky Blood Centers across the state are ready for donors Friday from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. All donors can also have their blood tested for COVID-19 antibodies.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.