Kentuckian ‘Jeopardy!’ contestants remember Alex Trebek as host’s final episode airs

By Olivia Russell
Published: Jan. 8, 2021 at 4:29 PM EST
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Millions will watch Jeopardy! Friday night and say goodbye to a legend.

Over the decades, several Kentuckians were on the show, including Barrett Block and Zach Atwell.

“Growing up watching the show from my earliest memories and meeting him, it almost seems like he still here,” Atwell said.

The final goodbye is tough... and it’s even harder for those who met him.

“He was just so down to earth. He drove a Ford F150 pick up truck. He worked really hard. He never wore a suit and tie when he was off the show,” Block said.

Block and Atwell are two of the many Kentuckians who competed on the show. They say meeting their idol was better than they ever imagined.

“It couldn’t of been a better experience to meet your back. He was truly a world class guy and I just wish I could’ve gotten to know him even better,” Block said.

Jeopardy hasn’t announced a full-time replacement for Trebek yet. While it will never be the same, Atwell and Block are just thankful that show will continue.

“It’s going to be hard to see someone else host the show, but I’m sure they’ll do a great job,” Atwell said.

“But I’m happy to see the show moving forward and continuing to remember him. It’s just a huge absence to fill,” Block said.

While their time with Trebek was short, the memories and lessons will last a lifetime.

“It’s a good thing to be a nerd. And the more you learn, the better your life is going to be. And I think that’s what Alex Trebek ultimately taught us,” Block said.

Alex Trebek’s final episode will air at 7:30 Friday night on WKYT.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

