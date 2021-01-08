’Everything will be okay now’: Knox County Health Department vaccinates hundreds 70 and older

KNOX COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Knox County is now in phase 1B of the COVID-19 vaccine distribution.

Friday, the health department hosted a drive-thru COVID-19 vaccine clinic for those 70 years-old and older who live in the county.

“I’ve been waiting for my shot because I’m scared of this COVID,” said Diane Woolum who received a vaccine.

Knox County Public Health Director Rebecca Rains says this is the third vaccine clinic. The first two were held for first responders and health care workers.

“The acceptance rate hasn’t been what we anticipated for it to be. We do hope as more people take the vaccine that we will see that start to increase and more acceptance of the vaccine,” said Rains.

Friday’s clinic was by far the largest of the three. The event started at 9 a.m. but people were lining up before 7 a.m.

“Today was just first come first serve but after today we will likely start taking a list of names and put them on a waiting list,” said Rains.

A line of cars stretched around the farmers market across from the hospital. Some people waited in line for nearly four hours before they arrived at the Knox County Ambulance Service where they received their shot.

“It’s worth the wait and I can’t wait for my second dose after the fifth of February,” said Leon Barton.

Barton’s shot came on his 75 birthday. His doctor encouraged him to get the shot as he has a long history of heart surgeries and other health problems.

“I’m encouraging at the number of people who came in today to show you that we are concerned about our health,” said Barton.

Woolum says since the pandemic began, she has stayed at home except to grocery shop. She says she now finally feels some relief.

“It’s a good way to start the new year. Get the shot, wear my mask, wash my hands everything will be okay,” said Woolum.

After each person received a shot, health care workers monitored them for 15 minutes.

“We just want to make sure that nobody has a reaction to the vaccine, especially where it’s a new vaccine. If they’ve ever had a reaction to a vaccine in the past then we monitor them for a longer time period. So we just want to make sure we keep everybody safe during the process,” said Rains.

The health department is giving out the Moderna vaccine and those who received the shot Friday will get their second dose in 28 days.

“I just hope it’s a light at the end of the tunnel for this pandemic so that people can resume some since of normalcy not be scared not have bad outcomes and severe illness from contracting COVID, so it’s very exciting that we’re at this stage now,” said Rains.

The event was scheduled to end at 7 p.m. They ran out of vaccines by 3 p.m.

Knox County now has more than 2,000 cases of COVID-19. Rains says the recent increases have been due to holiday gatherings.

