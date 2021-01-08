Advertisement

Congressman Brett Guthrie shares pictures of a tattered US Capitol building

Damage done to US Capitol in Washington DC during Wednesday's protest
Damage done to US Capitol in Washington DC during Wednesday's protest(Congressman Brett Guthrie Facebook)
By Kelly Austin
Published: Jan. 8, 2021 at 11:08 AM EST
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - U.S. Rep. Brett Guthrie shared pictures of the US Capitol on his Facebook page as it looked two days after Trump supporters stormed the capitol building.

“We have the right to protest peacefully, but those who broke into the Capitol crossed the line from protestors to violent mob,” Guthrie said in the post.

See the post and photos below.

Today I walked around the Capitol to observe the damage done by criminals and to thank our brave Capitol Police. We have...

Posted by Congressman Brett Guthrie on Thursday, January 7, 2021

