Community mourns the loss of Breathitt County couple who died one day apart

BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The community is mourning the loss of Emmitt and Emma Campbell who died on Tuesday and Wednesday.

For those that knew Emmitt and Emma, they would agree they were very much in love.

“They wouldn’t have survived without each other. They were always together,” said Senior Pastor at the Clayhole Pentecostal Workers Church Donald Tapio.

Between being the assistant pastor at his church and helping the community when he could, Emmitt also hosted the “Labors of Love” broadcast on WSGS for more than 20 years.

“It suited him to a tee. I mean he labored with love…everything he done. You could just feel the love…that he done and if he got paid or if he didn’t…you know just helping someone was enough pay for him,” said Tapio.

But things changed, when Emmitt suffered an aortic aneurysm, on Tuesday. He died the next day.

“They had just eating supper and he went into pray and I think it hit him then that the aorta started leaking,” said Tapio.

Always by his side and helping when she could, his wife, Emma witnessed her husband’s dire situation and suffered a fatal heart attack on Tuesday.

“When sister Emma come in and see that evidently her heart couldn’t take it with the stress, she collapsed on the floor,” said Tapio.

Although they died one day apart, the impact they leave on their community and loved ones will last forever.

“They would want everybody to know how much they loved them. They loved their community. They loved their church. Anyone that needed their help if they knew them or not. They were there,” said Tapio.

Gone, but not forgotten and always in the hearts of many.

Visitation for the couple is Friday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Breathitt funeral home. Their funeral is Saturday at 12 p.m. The burial will be at the Kilborn Cemetery at Clayhole.

If interested in donating to help with their funeral expenses, you can visit the Breathitt funeral homes website here or make a check payable to the Breathitt funeral home.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.