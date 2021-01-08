Advertisement

Cold night, sunshine returns this weekend

By Paige Noel
Published: Jan. 8, 2021 at 2:41 PM EST
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Flurries will continue throughout the afternoon and early evening hours. Most of the roads are wet now which means we could see some isolated slick spots. The best chance for slick spots will be in those higher elevations so take it easy out there tonight and into tomorrow morning.

The Weekend

Those clouds will likely stick around throughout most of the day Saturday. Highs will only get into the mid-30s with overnight lows dropping into the lower 20s. Those clouds will start to clear out by the evening hours Saturday.

Mostly sunny skies return Sunday with highs getting into the lower 40s. Overnight lows look to drop into the mid to upper 20s.

Extended Forecast

Clouds return Monday as another system arrives bringing the mountains another chance for a rain/snow mix. This system looks to move in later Monday evening into early Tuesday morning. Right now it looks like this is more of a rain event with a wintry mix possible. Highs on Monday and Tuesday will be in the lower 40s with overnight lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

Sunshine returns once again Wednesday and Thursday with highs getting back into the mid to upper 40s! Another system looks to arrive Friday. More on that later.

