Body located nearly a month after collapse at former Ohio plant

(WSAZ)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jan. 8, 2021 at 12:03 PM EST
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Nearly a month after a building collapsed at a former plant in Ohio, the body of one of the demolition workers who became trapped has been located.

Jamie Fitzgerald, of Boyd County, was one of the Adamo Group workers tearing down the Killen Generating Station in Adams County when it collapsed on Dec. 9.

According to officials, three people were rescued, and another man, Doug Gray, from Greenup County did not survive. Gray’s body was discovered in debris several days later.

The Adamo Group released the following statement Friday:

“The loved ones and immediate family of Jamie Fitzgerald have been notified that he has been located at the Killen Generating Station site in Adams County, Ohio. First responders and federal officials have also been notified. Crews from the Adamo Group are currently working to safely recover him. More information will be announced as it becomes available. "

For our previous coverage click here.

