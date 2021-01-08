Appalachian Wireless Arena announces first concert in almost one year

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The Appalachian Wireless Arena is working to recover from the early months of the pandemic, announcing its first show since last February.

The arena announced Friday that country music act Travis Tritt will bring an intimate acoustic show to the arena stage on Feb. 14, just in time for Valentine’s Day.

The show, which Senior Director of Marketing and Sales Josh Kesler said will follow all safety guidelines, is the first official concert at the arena since Brantley Gilbert headlined on Feb. 29, 2020. The arena staff said it is all part of the slow climb back to becoming a “normal” entertainment facility.

According to General Manager Paul Bowles, the arena lost more than $800,000 in the first three months of the pandemic alone, due to canceled shows and other lost potential revenue. But, Bowles said, thanks to the city of Pikeville’s leadership, that loss was not detrimental to the arena.

Bowles said the event cancellations at the arena, paired with the cancellations at the Appalachian Center for the Arts and the Bob Amos Events Center, was a “rough hit,” but he and his team were blessed to continue working and planning for an eventful 2021.

The city contributed around $1 million to the arena during its fiscal year, helping to offset some of the loss it encountered. Bowles said he believes the next year could prove fruitful for the city since the arena has more than 20 ideas on the whiteboard for its upcoming schedule.

Bowles said the year ahead may be one to remember and it all starts with the first show next month.

Tickets for the Travis Tritt show can be found here. Sales open January 14 at 10 a.m.

