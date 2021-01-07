W.Va. delegate among protesters at US Capitol

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A newly elected West Virginia delegate was among protesters who stormed the halls of the US Capitol Wednesday as Congress began a formal tally of Electoral College votes and began debating objections to the results.

W.Va. Delegate Derrick Evans, R- Wayne, was live on his Facebook page as he and others breached the U.S. Capitol building.

“We’re in. We’re in. Derrick Evans is in the Capitol,” Evans is heard in the video posted on social media Wednesday.

Evans can also be heard telling other protestors not to vandalize anything inside of the Capitol.

House Speaker Roger Hanshaw, R-Clay, today issued the following statement regarding the ongoing events at the U.S. Capitol.

“Like most Americans, I am shocked, saddened, angered and disturbed by the images coming out of our nation’s Capitol today,” Speaker Hanshaw said. “The peaceful transfer of power is a bedrock principle of our republic, and is what has held the United States up as that shining city on a hill for nearly 250 years.

“I have not spoken to Delegate Evans about today’s events, I don’t know the specifics of his involvement, I have only seen what has been posted on social media so far, and I’m sure more details may come out soon. He will need to answer to his constituents and colleagues regarding his involvement in what has occurred today.

“While free speech and peaceful protests are a core value of American society, storming government buildings and participating in a violent intentional disruption of one of our nation’s most fundamental political institutions is a crime that should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.

“What occurred today is unpatriotic, un-American and I condemn it in the strongest terms possible.”

Wednesday evening Delegate Evans posted the following statement on his Facebook page:

“I want to thank everyone for their prayers today. I am on the bus headed back home to WV. As many of you know, for the last few years, I have traveled across the country to film many different events. Today, I had the opportunity to film another event in DC. I want to assure you all that I did not have any negative interactions with law enforcement, nor did I participate in any destruction that may have occurred. I was simply there as an independent member of the media to film history.”

