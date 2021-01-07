Winter Weather Alert Day: Approaching system brings snow for some

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Parts of the region could see accumulating snow as we head toward the end of the workweek. Others will likely not see much, if anything.

Today and Tomorrow

Let me start off this forecast by saying this is one of the most complicated ones I’ve put together in my career. There is a huge bust potential, even at this late hour. The track of the approaching low will make all the difference on who sees what, if anything.

With that disclaimer out of the way, we should all stay dry but overcast during the daytime hours on Thursday. There is a chance a few peeks of sunshine could slip through, especially early, but like yesterday, don’t get your hopes up too high. Highs will climb into the upper 30s for most.

Tonight, moisture will approach the region. Depending on the temperature once it arrives, it will either be rain, mix or go right to snow. Here is the kicker: Not everyone will see it. The models agree on very little with this system, but they do agree that the main impacts look to be clustered near the Kentucky/Virginia/Tennessee border counties. There will also be a sharp cutoff for snow accumulation. Some areas in the region listed above could see several inches of snow while just down the road a few miles, you might not have anything at all. Most of the region will fall into the nothing at all category. This is not a widespread snow event, but it is definitely an event we will have to nowcast, or forecast as it happens.

Lows will drop to right around 30.

Friday, snow chances will continue for a while in the morning for some. Cloudy skies will continue for all. It will be a cold day once again. Areas that see snow will probably not make it much above freezing for highs. Most of the region will get into the mid to upper 30s. Skies will slowly start to clear Friday night and lows will drop into the upper 20s.

Extended Forecast

Thankfully, the weekend looks quiet with a mix of sun and clouds. It will still be cold with highs only in the 30s on Saturday and close to 40 on Sunday.

Next week, we’re tracking another potential wintry system on Monday night going into Tuesday. Let’s get past this one before we get into that one.

