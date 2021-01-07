U.S. Sen. Manchin describes breach of Capitol by rioters

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., calls President Donald Trump’s speech Wednesday afternoon “the most pathetic thing I ever heard.”

“In my eyes, it’s treason. What he has done in instigating a riot such as this is absolutely horrible,” Manchin said over the phone Wednesday evening.

The conversation came after people rejecting the results of the 2020 presidential election gathered in Washington and stormed the U.S. Capitol.

“When he says ‘we are going to march on the Capitol,’ what do you think these thousands of people mistook about that?”

Manchin went on to describe the experience of having rioters so close to Senate chambers.

“Started hearing noises and I thought those noises are awful close for us to be hearing that kind of noise,” he said. “All of a sudden, we are right in the middle. I mean, the police ran in, everyone ran in, they started locking the doors down, securing our chambers and we thought we were securing in the chambers and then they said, ‘everybody out,” and took us to a safe area in the Capitol.”

Manchin did not disclose where he and his fellow lawmakers were inside the building.

“It’s the most horrible thing I think in my lifetime that I have ever witnessed, that I could have ever imagined could happen in my country, in my Capitol and by my own people.”

“For someone in our own government to do this and incite this type, especially the president, it’s unheard of.”

Manchin, a moderate Democrat, has been in the headlines during the last few weeks and especially Tuesday into Wednesday as the control of the U.S. Senate went from Republican to Democrat.

Manchin says his record shows he is the most centrist and bipartisan member of Congress.

“If it gives me an opportunity to unite my country and bring people together and work in a bipartisan way. That’s what I will use all of my energy for.”

