UPIKE President: Elliott School of Nursing remodel is a ‘game-changer’

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - As University of Pikeville students look forward to the beginning of the spring semester Monday, nursing students at the Elliott School of Nursing are going to be looking at an all-new training facility.

Thanks to an anonymous donor, who gave more than $1 million to the school, the nursing school just wrapped the first phase of its remodel.

“This donor, they don’t live here,” said UPIKE President Dr. Burton Webb. “Yet, they have a real heart for healthcare and for students. And, so, their heart was to make this kind of investment.”

The new skills lab, on the third floor of the school’s College Street buildings, was remodeled to contain a 12-bed training unit with state-of-the-art training capabilities. According to Dean of the College of Nursing and Human Services Karen Damron, the remodel opens the program up to teach double the number of students.

“We’re not a really big school, but we’ve got a skills lab now that I’d put up against any university in the state,” said Damron. “Literally, with this donor’s gift, we’re able to double the size of our skills and simulation.”

She said the facility, which has been remodeled tirelessly by the university’s technology and facilities workers, will allow the students to experience a real clinical setting, preparing them even more for their fieldwork.

Simulation Director Ashlie Newsome agreed, saying the students now have a unique opportunity to learn, study, and grow as nurses in a space created just for them.

“I truly believe that this will make them more prepared nurses. And it will greatly impact the nursing community in Eastern Kentucky,” said Newsome.

Dr. Webb said that connection with the students is one of the most important parts of the remodel.

“It’s really gonna be a great space for learning, where students can come and they can be and they can live,” said Dr. Webb. “They study hard and they study for a long time. So, having places to get together with people who are going through the same thing is important. And that’s really what this gift does.”

He said the experience gained in the new facility will not only help current nursing students but could serve as a good recruiting tool to bring in more students - something that he said benefits the region as a whole.

“This gift will make it possible for hundreds and hundreds of students to get the best possible training, as nurses, right here in Eastern Kentucky,” said Dr. Webb. “They don’t need to go to Lexington. They don’t need to go to Huntington or some other place. They can do that here. And that’s a game-changer for the region.”

Dr. Webb said an increase in nursing students would be great for the area since Pikeville Medical Center is always hiring UPIKE graduates. UPIKE’s nursing program, he added, is always welcoming new students of all ages. According to Dr. Webb, many of the graduates they see are nontraditional students who found their passion for nursing later in life. This upgrade, he said, enhances their ability to learn, practice, and work in the mountains.

“That dramatically increases what we’re able to produce and then what PMC can hire,” he said. “PMC, make no mistake, they hire every nurse that we graduate if they can get them.”

The skills lab is only one part of the remodel. Construction is also underway on the fourth floor for the new simulation center, which will offer four rooms for hands-on simulated patient situations. And the new lab and center are more than enough space for the equipment the school previously purchased with a grant from the EDA, according to Damron. She said the equipment was in storage for years because the school did not have enough space.

Now, Newsome said, the school will be able to thrive as it provides a platform to allow the nursing students to do the same.

“We are excited for students to get here on Monday and start moving mountains,” she said.

