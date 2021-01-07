UK Football hires Jemal Singleton as running backs and special teams coordinator

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) -

Wednesday, Mark Stoops welcomed Jemal Singleton to the University of Kentucky football program.

Mark Stoops says “he came highly recommended from Brad White (UK defensive coordinator), who I highly respect, as they worked together in the NFL. After I did the research on him, saw his background, and visited with him, it was a no-brainer. He has also worked in the same system as (offensive coordinator) Liam Coen and he will be a great fit.”

Jemal Singleton has worked with the Cincinnati Bengals, Oakland Raiders, and the Indianapolis Colts over the last five years.

In 2020 Jemal Singleton coached the Cincinnati Bengals, running backs unit consisting of Joe Mixon and Giovanni Bernard.

Prior to joining the Cincinnati Bengals, in 2016-2017 Singleton coached the running backs unit for the Indianapolis Colts. As running back Frank Gore had 1000 yards during the 2016-2017 season.

Jemal Singleton is no stranger to the SEC, in 2015 Singleton served as the running backs and special teams coordinator for the Arkansas Razorbacks under Bret Bielema. Running back Alex Collins rushed for 1,577 yards and 20 touchdowns in 2015, later, Collins was drafted in the fifth round by the Seattle Seahawks.

Singleton says “he is excited to be a part of the Big Blue Nation.”

“My wife and daughter are horse people and we all know Lexington is a great place for that but I had a chance to come to the NFL Pro Day last year and walk around the facility. I was very impressed with everything Kentucky Football has done for their players. Everything is first class. Coach Stoops has built something special at Kentucky. I also have history with Coach Brad White from way back at Air Force and also in the NFL with the Indinapolis Colt, and this is just an amazing opportunity. I can’t wait to get started.”

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.