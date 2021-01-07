Three Mountain basketball programs pause activities due to COVID-19
Published: Jan. 6, 2021 at 7:12 PM EST
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - COVID-19 has already impacted the high school basketball season in Kentucky as three programs have been forced to shut down activities. Jackson City and Corbin’s boys teams, along with Harlan’s girls team are pausing activities.
These three schools join Clay County’s boys basketball team, who was forced to shut down before the season started due to a positive test.
