Three Mountain basketball programs pause activities due to COVID-19

KHSAA Basketball
KHSAA Basketball(WBKO)
By Willie Hope
Published: Jan. 6, 2021 at 7:12 PM EST
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - COVID-19 has already impacted the high school basketball season in Kentucky as three programs have been forced to shut down activities. Jackson City and Corbin’s boys teams, along with Harlan’s girls team are pausing activities.

Today, January 6th, 2021 Harlan High School was notified that a member of the Harlan High School girls basketball team...

Posted by Harlan Independent Schools on Wednesday, January 6, 2021

These three schools join Clay County’s boys basketball team, who was forced to shut down before the season started due to a positive test.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

