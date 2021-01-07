Three Mountain basketball programs pause activities due to COVID-19

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - COVID-19 has already impacted the high school basketball season in Kentucky as three programs have been forced to shut down activities. Jackson City and Corbin’s boys teams, along with Harlan’s girls team are pausing activities.

Please keep our student-athletes in your thoughts and prayers. We have been required to shut down practices and games until 1-13-21. #GoHounds pic.twitter.com/b8sVz7mcRb — Corbin Boys Basketball (@RedhoundHoops) January 6, 2021

Today, January 6th, 2021 Harlan High School was notified that a member of the Harlan High School girls basketball team... Posted by Harlan Independent Schools on Wednesday, January 6, 2021

Disappointed for our kids not having this opportunity after a great couple days of preparation, but JCS Tigers are a resilient bunch and we will be back. #CovidSucks — Kyle Pertuset (@CoachKPertuset) January 4, 2021

These three schools join Clay County’s boys basketball team, who was forced to shut down before the season started due to a positive test.

