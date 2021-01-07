Advertisement

Three COVID-19 related deaths reported in SWVA Thursday

By Brandon Robinson and WJHL News Staff
Published: Jan. 7, 2021 at 10:10 AM EST|Updated: 9 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL/WYMT) - The Virginia Department of Health reported three new COVID-19 related deaths and more than 150 cases of the virus in the four counties WYMT covers in Southwest Virginia on Thursday.

Wise County reported two new deaths and Lee County reported one. 160 new cases were reported with Wise County seeing the most at 43.

Statewide, VDH reported 317,123 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Commonwealth.

According to VDH, the total number of confirmed and probable cases is 382,679.

VDH reports there have been 4,646 confirmed coronavirus-related deaths across the state.

Here is the latest case report for the counties WYMT covers in Southwest Virginia:

Buchanan County – 935 cases / 63 hospitalizations / 23 deaths (7 new cases / 1 new hospitalization)

Dickenson County – 716 cases / 26 hospitalizations / 6 deaths (14 new cases)

Lee County – 1,632 cases / 72 hospitalizations / 32 deaths (19 new cases / 2 new hospitalizations / 1 new death)

Norton – 182 cases / 10 hospitalizations / 1 death (1 new case)

Wise County – 2,249 cases / 120 hospitalizations / 63 deaths (41 new cases / 2 new hospitalizations / 2 new deaths)

